COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 79 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

79 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Three people died.

3.6% is the share of positive results from the 2211 tests performed.

To date, 259 people are in hospitals, 29 of them in intensive care units. There are 27 new hospital admissions.

240 people were cured in the last 24 hours. 107 new doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered.

