A Second Bulgarian Pilot completed the F-16 Basic Course

A second Bulgarian pilot has completed the basic F-16 training course. The training took place at the US National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona.

Currently, 8 pilots are at different stages of their training. According to the first contract for the fighters, the US must train 14 pilots.

Bulgaria expects the first F-16 aircraft in 2025. The manufacturing company announced in December that they had begun assembling the first F-16 fighter jet. Our country paid over BGN 2 billion for eight fighter jets that were supposed to arrive in 2023.

Bulgaria is paying for 8 more planes in installments. And the expectations are that the entire squadron will be in operational readiness in the period 2029-2030.

Until then, the Ministry of Defense is trying to extend the life of the MiG-29s currently in use. A public order for engines worth BGN 26.4 million including VAT was recently announced. If it is unsuccessful, an option to repair the existing ones in our country or in other countries is being considered.

