The Мinimum Wage in Greece becomes 780 Еuros

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the new increase in the minimum wage, which will become 780 euros from April 1, ANA-MPA agency reported.

Mitsotakis pointed out at today's cabinet meeting that he knows how "the new increase obviously does not solve the problem (of inflation). But it certainly offers very important relief and "above all it shows our willingness to raise wages in both the public and private sectors." This is the third increase in the minimum wage made by the current government.

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced that 19 benefits, such as those for unemployment and maternity, are also increasing in parallel.

Unemployment benefits will reach 479 euros, compared to 399 euros adopted in 2019. He stressed that the third increase reflects a 20 percent increase in wages over the past two years. Hatzidakis said it was an increase "imposed by the increased needs of workers, but also based on the growth of the economy," Kathimerini reported.

In April, the minimum wage will rise by 9.4 percent from 650 euros to 780 euros, which is almost three additional wages to the income of nearly 600,000 workers, said the prime minister.

He added that the agreed amount is at the upper limit of the state's capabilities, but it is within the capabilities of the enterprises that have been supported by the Greek government during the pandemic.

Mitsotakis said that the national economy continues to develop dynamically and unemployment and taxes continue to fall, stressing that "now is the time to support working people with a generous increase in the basic salary, because the dividend of growth must be fairly distributed among all".

/ANA-MPA