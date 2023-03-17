Borrell: North Macedonia made a Commitment to Include in its Constitution Citizens of other Nationalities such as Bulgarians
"North Macedonia has undertaken the commitment to amend its Constitution to include citizens living within the country's borders who are part of other nationalities such as Bulgarians."
This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Security and Defense Policy Josep Borrell in Skopje at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. The first EU-RNM Stabilization and Association Council took place in Skopje.
"If we look at the Constitution of the youngest country in the EU - Croatia, there are 22 communities living there. And your country is already an excellent example of a multi-ethnic society. Changing your Constitution will only strengthen the basic rights of citizens and I have no doubt, that this will strengthen the Macedonian identity. At the same time, the process towards the EU will also advance. You are not jeopardizing your identity, it will be fully preserved on the way to the EU. The way to the EU continues by fulfilling the commitments that North Macedonia has already made" Borrell stated.
/BNT
