One in Ten Bulgarians between the ages of 18 and 24 has Dropped out of School Early

15.1% of young people between the ages of 15 and 29 do not study or work, according to the results of the NSI's monitoring of the labor force in Bulgaria in 2022.

One in ten between the ages of 18 and 24 has dropped out of the education system early, the data also show.

The relative share of persons with higher education from the population aged 25 - 34 is 33.8%.

In 2022, the economically active persons aged 15 - 64 are 3,191.2 thousand, or 73.6% of the population of the same age. Compared to 2021, the coefficient of economic activity increased by 1.6 percentage points.

The employment rate for the population aged 20 - 64 is 75.7%. For men, the employment rate for this age group is 79.5%, and for women - 71.8%.

In 2022, there are 140.4 thousand unemployed persons, of which 78.2 thousand (55.7%) are men and 62.2 thousand (44.3%) are women.

The unemployment rate is 4.3% (4.5% for men and 4.1% for women), decreasing by 1 percentage point compared to 2021.

The unemployment rate for the age group 15 - 29 years of age is 7.9%.

The relative share of the long-term unemployed out of all the unemployed is 53.8%, and the long-term unemployment rate is 2.3% - respectively 2.5% for men and 2.1% for women.

In 2022, economically inactive persons aged 15 - 64 are 1,147.1 thousand, of which 498.5 thousand are men and 648.6 thousand are women. The coefficient of economic inactivity (15 - 64 years of age) is 26.4% - respectively 22.7% for men and 30.3% for women.

The number of discouraged persons aged 15 - 64 is 51.7 thousand, or 4.5% of all economically inactive persons in the same age group.

/NSI