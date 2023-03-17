310 People Detained at Protests against the Pension Reform in France

A total of 310 people were arrested across France during protests against the passage without a vote of the controversial pension reform in the lower house of the French parliament yesterday, AFP and BTA reported, citing French Interior Minister Géral Darmanen.

He clarified that 258 were detained in Paris alone. Darmanin said that the opposition is legitimate, but the chaos and vandalism in the squares of French cities cannot be accepted.

The minister also criticized the fact that in some places the demonstrators targeted police prefectures, and in Dijon there was a demonstrative burning of an effigy with the face of Emmanuel Macron and other leading figures of the French government.

Yesterday, there were about 10,000 protesters in Place de la Concorde alone, and some of them tried to set fire to the scaffolding of the Obelisk located there, which is in the process of being restored. The intervention of the law enforcement forces with water cannons and tear gas was required. Firefighters also came to the scene. Garbage containers were also set on fire in the surrounding streets.

A total of 52,000 people demonstrated yesterday in 24 other cities, according to police data.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik