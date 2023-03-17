Bulgaria: 9 Detained in Sliven Region during Police Operation against Domestic Crime and Vote Buying

A specialized operation against domestic crime and vote-buying has been going on since midnight in the Sliven region. Addresses in Sliven and Nova Zagora were checked and searched. So far, 9 people have been detained. Commissioner Dimitar Kikiov summarized the operation so far.

In the city of Sliven, from an address, 2 persons were detained. In one, lists of personal data, the sum of 11,000 BGN and gold were found. From an address in Nova Zagora, where 1 person was detained, personal documents and copies of personal documents of other persons who are not residents of the dwelling.

"One person was detained for possession of 21 packets of methamphetamine. In another person, during a search, a narcotic substance was also found. The person was detained. At another address in Sliven, a person was found who was wanted. Currently, in Nova Zagora, police are conducting procedural actions at 3 addresses. Once they are finished, I can give more details."

The action continues together with forestry officials.

/BNR