COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 17, 2023, Friday // 08:48
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

Confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 113, according to the Unified Information Portal.

This was established after 2,635 tests were performed, i.e. the proportion of positive results is 4 percent.

There is one patient who died from a coronavirus infection.

Of those newly admitted to hospitals, 46.9% were not vaccinated.

There are currently 259 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals. Of these, 30 are in intensive care units. There are 20 new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, 57 people have been cured, which brings the total number of people who have overcome the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in our country to 1,256,989.

There are currently 3,016 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 80 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,890 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,233 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,298,238 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
