The Weather in Bulgaria will still be Cold but without Rain and Snow
Today in the morning the precipitation will stop in most areas and by the end of the day the clouds will break and decrease. The northeast wind will continue to blow, it will be moderate, temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria, but it will weaken in the evening. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 4°C, in Sofia around 0°C. The maximum - between 7 and 12 degrees, in Sofia about 7°C.
Over the mountains before noon it will be mostly cloudy, with snow showers in isolated places. Cloudiness will decrease after noon. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 5°C.
During the weekends in Western Bulgaria, the weather will be mostly sunny. There will be mostly significant low cloud and thundershowers over the East, in more places on Saturday.
The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, and the daytime temperatures will slowly rise and on Sunday the maximum will be between 10 and 15 degrees. The warming will continue in the new week. On Monday, it will be partly cloudy, only in some places light rain will fall.
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrolog
