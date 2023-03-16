Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria is not Facing Bankruptcy, We do not need a Loan from the IMF

Vice President Iliyana Yotova stated that Bulgaria is not facing bankruptcy. According to her, our country does not need to take a new loan from the International Monetary Fund, nor to change the agreement with the fund, nor to take out new debt.

Yotova commented that Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova's warnings from yesterday are a signal to the entire political class at a time when the caretaker cabinet is preparing a draft of a new state budget for this year:

"I hope that in the first days, when the new National Assembly starts working, this budget will be adopted, because the whole country needs it. Yesterday's reactions of the politicians are indicative. They are not normal, but they are explainable in a pre-election situation. Everyone interprets these signals as it pleased them".

Yotova rejected political claims that "the caretaker cabinet wants to rob people's money":

"Such qualifications are embarrassing for any politician... I believe in the caretaker cabinet that as long as they are working and the finance minister is Rositsa Velkova, there will be no bankruptcy of the state, nor will there be a need for new debts... 20 days before the elections, I do not want to do predictions that there will be no regular government. Our position, as a presidential institution, has always been for a parliamentary republic to have a regular cabinet, so I strongly hope that after April 2 there will be a regular government. The official cabinet will prepare a draft for the budget, but the National Assembly must adopt it as soon as possible".

/BNR