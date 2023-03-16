The Court of the EU rejected the claim of the EC against Bulgaria for Air Pollution

The Commission's claim to establish double non-fulfillment of obligations by Bulgaria in the field of air pollution is inadmissible, decided the EU Court of Justice.

In its 2017 decision, the Court of Justice of the EU ruled that Bulgaria had not fulfilled its obligations regarding air cleanliness. The following year, the Commission sent our country an official notification letter, in which it states that Bulgaria has not yet taken the necessary measures to remedy the non-fulfillment of its obligations. Then it invited our country to present its considerations, and since it was not satisfied with the answers, the Commission appealed to the Court again.

The European Commission insists that Bulgaria be sentenced to pay a lump sum and a daily periodic property sanction until the full implementation of the Court's decision. In this case, however, the Court notes that in the official notification letter of November 9, 2018, the Commission does not claim, nor establish sufficiently clearly, that the decision of April 5, 2017 still remains to be implemented.

/BNR