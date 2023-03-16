The Court of the EU rejected the claim of the EC against Bulgaria for Air Pollution

World » EU | March 16, 2023, Thursday // 12:42
Bulgaria: The Court of the EU rejected the claim of the EC against Bulgaria for Air Pollution @Wikimedia Commons

The Commission's claim to establish double non-fulfillment of obligations by Bulgaria in the field of air pollution is inadmissible, decided the EU Court of Justice.

In its 2017 decision, the Court of Justice of the EU ruled that Bulgaria had not fulfilled its obligations regarding air cleanliness. The following year, the Commission sent our country an official notification letter, in which it states that Bulgaria has not yet taken the necessary measures to remedy the non-fulfillment of its obligations. Then it invited our country to present its considerations, and since it was not satisfied with the answers, the Commission appealed to the Court again.

The European Commission insists that Bulgaria be sentenced to pay a lump sum and a daily periodic property sanction until the full implementation of the Court's decision. In this case, however, the Court notes that in the official notification letter of November 9, 2018, the Commission does not claim, nor establish sufficiently clearly, that the decision of April 5, 2017 still remains to be implemented.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgaria, air, court
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria