Bulgaria: A Boy Died and Four others were Injured in an Accident on the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo Road

A 17-year-old boy died and four other youths were injured in a road accident last night on the main road Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo.

A 19-year-old man from the village of Klimentovo was behind the wheel. The car he was driving went off the road, overturned and hit the roadside trees. The incident happened last night between the villages of Samovodene and Polikraishte in Veliko Tarnovo. In the accident, a 17-year-old young man from Polski Trumbesh, who was riding in the back seat, died on the spot.

The driver and the 18-year-old passenger in the front seat are in the Veliko Tarnovo hospital, and the other two 15-year-olds who were traveling in the car have bruises and are being treated at home, the police said. A blood sample was taken from the driver for analysis. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

A 56-year-old man who was hit by a truck while crossing the Elena-Majsko road is in the Veliko Tarnovo hospital with broken legs. The 27-year-old truck driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

