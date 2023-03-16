Survey before the Elections: 5 Political Formations are Certain to Enter Bulgaria’s Parliament, 3 others are Uncertain

Five political formations are certain to participate in the next National Assembly. However, the winner remains unclear. Three parties remain below the parliamentary barrier, but with support above 3%. This is shown by the data from a study by "Trend" commissioned by the newspaper "24 Chasa" about the electoral attitudes of Bulgarians. The study was conducted in the period between March 6 and 12, 2023.

In the first week of the election campaign, the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition - with 26.5%, has a lead of 0.9% over its main opponent GERB-SDS - with 25.6%. DPS held the third position with 13.6% of the voters, followed by "Vazrazhdane" with 12.9% of the voters. The Bulgarian Socialist party (BSP) lost some of its support, remaining with 7.5%. The reason is the entry of a new player in the left political coalition "Levitsata". They have 3.5% of the voters. 3.6% say that they will vote in the upcoming elections for "Bulgarian Rise", and 3.1% for "There Is Such a People". 5.1% indicate "I do not support anyone".

47% of all interviewees say they will exercise their right to vote on April 2. Estimated voter turnout according to survey data will be between 2,500,000 and 2,700,000.

/Trend