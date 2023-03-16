Greece is Blocked by a Massive General Strike

Greece is blocked by a 24-hour general strike. The transport is not moving. Government offices are closed. Large-scale protest demonstrations are being prepared throughout the country.

Trains, ferries, city buses are suspended. The Athens subway only runs during protest hours to transport demonstrators. Air traffic controllers are also participating in the strike, which has stopped air flights to all airports. Schools and universities will not open today. Pupils, students and teachers will participate in the protest demonstrations.

The general union of workers in the public and private sectors organized today's strike in memory of the 57 victims of the railway accident.

Opposition MPs report participation in the demonstrations.

The unions are issuing a call "We will not forget and we will not forgive" demanding a full investigation of all those responsible for the disaster and the state of the Greek railway system.

Demonstrations are being organized throughout the country this afternoon.

/BNR