COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 112 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 112, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,883 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.9 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 262 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 23 new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, 16 people have been cured, and a total of 1,256,932 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,961 active cases

In the last 24 hours, 96 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,810 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,232 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,298,013 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal