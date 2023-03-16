The Weather in Bulgaria will be Cold with Rain and Snow

Cloudy weather will prevail today, in many places with rain, in the Pre-Balkans and on the high western plains - with rain and snow. Rainfall will be significant in places, mainly in the eastern half of the country. The wind will be moderate, with a direction from the north-northeast, and colder air will invade with it. The minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in the eastern regions up to 7°-8°C, and the maximum - between 3°C and 8°C.

The weather in the mountains will be cloudy and with precipitation, mainly snow. A strong wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 5°C.

As early as Friday, the cloudiness will break, and during the weekend it will be mostly sunny in Western and Central Bulgaria and daytime temperatures will rise by about 7°C. It will remain cloudy in Eastern Bulgaria, in the southeastern regions on Saturday there will also be rain and there the warming will be weaker. During the first days of the new week, it will be mostly sunny and increasingly warm.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology