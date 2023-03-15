Bulgaria: A Ukrainian was Arrested for Transporting Migrants on “Trakia” Highway

A 23-year-old Ukrainian national was arrested this morning after being caught transporting 14 migrants from Syria. The district prosecutor's office in Plovdiv is monitoring the rapid proceedings in the case, announced the press center of the state prosecution.

Around 10:00 a.m. on the Trakia highway, in the direction of Sofia, in the territory of the village of Belozem, Plovdiv region, a police patrol stopped a minibus for inspection. It was established that 14 foreigners - citizens of Syria, all men - were traveling in the car. It is currently being clarified whether there are minors among them. The migrants were picked up in the car from the area of Chirpan municipality. They traveled to Sofia with the aim of crossing into Serbia.

The van driver, a Ukrainian citizen, entered Bulgaria at the beginning of March this year. The car he was driving had a Bulgarian registration, but it was owned by an Iraqi citizen residing in our country with humanitarian status. The Syrians were traveling in the compartment, which had its seats removed. The car was seized as material evidence in the pre-trial proceedings.

In the case, investigative actions were carried out - inspection of the accident scene, with which the passenger car was seized, witnesses were questioned. The driver was detained for 24 hours, pending charges.

