Bulgaria’s President on the Drone Incident: Every Day of this War increases the Risk to Peace in a Global Aspect

The presidents of Romania and Bulgaria commented on the incident with the downed American drone. Klaus Iohannis is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian head of state.

According to Rumen Radev, the conflict in Ukraine is already turning into a global economic clash. He believes that everything possible should be done to prevent it from escalating into a global military conflict. According to him, if the conflict continues in time, it will expand its territorial scope and forms of military clashes.

"We have to be extremely careful and proactive with what's happening, talking about Russian aggression in Ukraine. This conflict is already turning into a global economic clash, but we have to do everything possible not to turn into a global military clash. The conflict, if it continues over time, it will continue to expand its territorial scope and forms of military confrontations. Just look at the events of the past year and this year. The explosion of the Kerch bridge, the blowing up of the Nord Stream, the fall of a rocket on the territory of Poland and the death of innocent civilians, and now the case of a drone over neutral waters in the Black Sea. This should tell us that every day of this war increases the risk, not only for our economies and social systems, it increases the risk for guaranteeing peace and security globally. Therefore, along with the support for Ukraine, we must work to end this conflict as quickly as possible," Radev said.

"The incident with the drone yesterday is a serious incident and causes regret. The official announcement on this matter is made from the American side," said the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, for his part.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT