Bulgaria: Police detained a Drugged Syrian transporting Migrants near Shumen

Crime | March 15, 2023, Wednesday // 14:50
A Syrian citizen, with the status of a foreigner temporarily residing in Bulgaria, was detained near Shumen. In the car of 27-year-old H.D. 7 migrants who entered the Bulgarian territory illegally were found.

The young man has been charged with transporting illegal migrants for profit. He is also to be charged with two more charges – drug possession and drug-influenced driving. The District Prosecutor's Office - Shumen announced that they will request the most severe remand measure, "detention in custody" against H.D.

The police say that the detained migrants come from Syria. They are aged between 18 and 30 and are detained for up to 72 hours.

