Sofia: Children under the Age of 10 who Bought a Public Transport Card will receive a Refund

From Wednesday, the card for one line of the metropolitan public transport will be on sale again. "This is possible after in February my colleagues in the Municipal Council supported my proposal to return one of the citizens' most preferred travel documents. There is no change in prices - the personalized monthly card for ground transport is again BGN 23, and the non-personalized one BGN 28." This was announced by the chairman of the Metropolitan Municipal Council, Georgi Georgiev, the press center of the MMC reported.

From March 15, the monthly school, student and PhD student cards for ground transport will cost BGN 6.90 until the end of the year. Following a decree of the Council of Ministers, children up to the age of 10 can travel for free in public transport. Therefore, all those who have purchased subscription cards for children up to the age of 10 can get their money back at the cash desks of the Center for Urban Mobility.

"I would like to remind you that with a decision of the council from September 2022, an annual card for the entire city network is offered for all young people up to 26 years of age worth BGN 250. Since the beginning of the year, over 7 million electronic tickets have been sold for travel in the public transport network. The most preferred is the 30+ ticket. Up to 10% of people using this ticket transfer to another vehicle within 30 minutes. Undoubtedly, this is a digital revolution," Georgiev also pointed out.

