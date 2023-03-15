Bulgaria: A Man Died after his Truck fell off a Bridge in the Kotlen Pass

A truck driver died on the spot after falling with the vehicle from a bridge on the road between Gradec and Kotel. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. last night.

The truck was driven by a 53-year-old Turkish citizen.

According to initial data, in the corner area, the driver lost control, left the roadway and fell into the bed of the “Kotleshnitsa River”.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Due to the tragic incident, the “Kotlen” pass is closed to traffic in the section from “Petolatchka” intersection to Omurtag. Heavy equipment is deployed on site to remove the crashed truck.

The removal began at 10.30 a.m. and is expected to completed within 4 hours.

Those traveling in the direction of Omurtag and back through the “Kotlen” pass will be rerouted via detour routes - through the “Hainboaz” and “Rishki” passes.

