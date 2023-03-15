The Croatian Government will Introduce a Fixed Price for Basic Food Products

At its meeting on Thursday, the Croatian government will take a decision to set a fixed price for eight basic products, said Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

The price of sunflower oil will be lower - 1.72 euros per liter (now it is 1.86 euros), there will be a price limit for milk, flour, sugar, whole chicken and minced pork.

The price of fresh milk with 2.8 percent fat content will be EUR 0.98 per liter, minced pork - EUR 4.11 per kilogram, flour type 500 - EUR 0.80 per kilogram, sugar - EUR 1.33 per kilogram, reports BTA.

The price of electricity for households, public and non-profit sectors, small businesses will remain the same until the end of September.

The price of gas will not change until April next year for households, the public and non-profit sector and all micro, small and medium enterprises with an average annual consumption of up to 10 GWh.

