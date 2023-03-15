COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 149 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 149, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.
3,289 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.5 percent.
There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.
To date, there are 248 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 30 new hospital admissions.
70 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,916 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,865 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 80 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,714 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
