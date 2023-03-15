Temperatures will start to Drop Today in Bulgaria, the Winter Returns Tomorrow

The day will start with cloudy weather, after noon there will be rain from the west.

The maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C, lowest, 9°-11°C, will be in the western regions, in Sofia - around 11°C, according to the NIMH forecast.

In the evening, at first in North-West Bulgaria, and at night in the rest of the country, the wind will shift from the north-west, strengthen and quickly cool down with it. As the temperatures drop in the night hours in the high fields of Western Bulgaria and the Western Pre-Balkans, the rain will change to snow.

Cloudiness will increase over the mountains, at the latest after noon in the massifs to the east. Around and after noon, rain will start from the west, snow will start above about 2000 meters. A moderate to strong south-westerly wind will blow, which will turn from the north-west in the evening, with it temperatures will begin to drop and snow will also fall at lower altitudes. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 7°C, and at 2000 meters about 1 degree.

Clouds will also cover the sea after noon, rain will begin overnight on Thursday. The maximum temperatures on the coast will be between 8°C and 13°C, and among the waves of 2-3 bales - 8-9 degrees.

Cloudy weather will prevail tomorrow, with precipitation mainly from rain in places, but in isolated places in the Pre-Balkans and high western plains, it is possible that rain will mix with snow. The wind will be moderate from the northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria after noon from the north-northeast. Temperatures will have a very small day-to-day trend, and daytime temperatures will be significantly lower than the previous days and will not exceed 3-5 degrees.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology