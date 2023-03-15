Bulgaria’s President: It is Inappropriate for the Parties to Hide behind the Monument of the Soviet Army

"It is extremely inappropriate in the midst of a social crisis and war for the political parties to hide behind the Monument to the Soviet Army," commented President Rumen Radev before the ceremony for the Annual Awards for Responsible Business, in which he participated.

"It is unbelievable that right in the middle of the election campaign, parties with huge ambitions to govern, instead of presenting clear programs and solutions to people's problems, are hiding in the past," added the head of state.

"The interest of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) in history is commendable, but once stated, it must be based on historical truth," Radev also said on another current topic of recent days.

According to the head of state, politicians in our neighbor still owe their own citizens the truth about their own history:

"History that is in a ten-year shell of manipulations and falsifications, the truth about the Jewish question, the truth about the persecutions and repressions of the Macedonian Bulgarians for a decade".

The reason for Radev's comment was a statement by RNM president Stevo Pendarovski, according to which, "in order to have reconciliation, there must be an apology for the role of the pro-fascist government in Sofia at the time of the deportation of Macedonian Jews".

According to Rumen Radev, the European future of the Republic of North Macedonia requires that bilateral relations with Bulgaria be freed from the ideologies of totalitarianism, so that we can have a truly full-fledged dialogue and connectivity between our two countries. "We will all benefit from this," Rumen Radev also said.

The head of state expects that the actions taken by the caretaker government for thorough inspections to establish unfair trade practices, for food quality and for more information on pricing will lead to clarification and normalization of the market.

"We need to have a comprehensive information system that tracks food and its pricing. Currently, the caretaker government is working hard for such a system. I think building it will have an effect. We expect it as soon as possible", he added.

In relation to our combat aviation, the president explained that at the moment there is no definite offer and no opportunity for leased aircraft:

"No one is being deprived of the abilities they have right now."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ