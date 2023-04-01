"Bulgargaz" offers Cheaper Gas for April and May

"Bulgargaz" Ltd. submitted to the Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) an application for approval of the price for the month of April 2023. The price, in the amount of BGN 103.08/MWh (without prices for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT), was established in accordance with Art. 17 of Ordinance No. 2 of 19.03.2013 on the regulation of natural gas prices, the company reports.

The price proposed by Bulgargaz Ltd. is 3.42% lower than the approved regulated price for March 2023.

The final proposal for the approval of the price of natural gas for the month of April 2023 will be submitted to EWRC on 01.04.2023, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of 03.31.2023.

The estimated price of natural gas for the month of May 2023 is BGN 92.54/MWh (without access, transmission, excise and VAT prices) or 10.23% lower than the price submitted for approval for the month of April 2023 .

On May 1, 2023, the final proposal for the approval of the price of natural gas for the month of May 2023 will be submitted to EWRC, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of April 30, 2023.

Gas TTF futures chart (in EUR per MWh)

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR