First Bulgarian Author Nominated for the “Booker” Award!

“Time Shelter” (Vremeubezhishte) by Georgi Gospodinov has entered the long list of nominations for the most prestigious international award given for a specific literary work, reported “Janet 45” - the Bulgarian publisher of the novel. The book was translated by the American Angela Rodel, who also became part of the nomination for the international "Booker". Thus, for the first time, a work by a Bulgarian author is included in the prestigious selection.

The jury of this year's edition of the award is chaired by "Goncourt" winner Leila Slimani. The winner will be announced on May 23, at a special dinner in London. The longlist consists of 13 books selected from 134 applicants this year.

"The awarded work must be a book that speaks not only to our time, but also one that will stand the test of time and become part of the pantheon of great literature," write the organizers of the award.

The "Booker Prize" is the most important event in the literary and publishing world. It has been awarded since 1969, and its bearers are Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood, Kazuo Ishiguro, Julian Barnes. In 2005, the international "Booker" began to be awarded for books in translation. The first winner is Ismail Kadare. Olga Tokarczuk won the award in the same year she received the Nobel. With this nomination, Georgi Gospodinov ranks with other nominated authors over the years such as Mario Vargas Llosa, Milan Kundera, Orhan Pamuk, Amos Oz, Annie Ernaux and others.

The prize is worth £50,000 and is shared between the author and the translator of the winning book.

"The Booker International nomination is another recognition for Georgi Gospodinov and the novel 'Time Shelter'. The New Yorker, the Guardian and the Financial Times announced it as one of the books of 2022. Reviews appeared in The Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal. The novel also brought the first 'Premio Strega Europeo' award received by a writer from Eastern Europe", recalls Jeanette - 45".

/Dnevnik