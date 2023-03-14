North Korea fired two Ballistic Missiles - The Army of the South in Full Readiness

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, Reuters reported, citing a South Korean military statement. It is the latest of several weapons tests as South Korea and the United States hold their largest joint military exercises in years.

The tests took place around 7:40 a.m. local time (10:40 p.m. GMT) from South Hwangha province and flew about 620 km, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military is on full alert in close coordination with the US.

Two days ago, North Korea fired two strategic missiles from a submarine, and yesterday was the start of the largest joint US-South Korean military exercises since 2017.

Pyongyang has long been wary of allied exercises and sees them as a rehearsal for an invasion.

On Sunday, North Korean officials said they had decided to take "important practical" measures to deter war, saying "military provocations by the US and South Korea have reached a red line".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan was gathering information about the missile and that it had not confirmed any damage in the country related to the launch. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there was no confirmation that the missiles had entered Japan's territory or exclusive economic zones.

