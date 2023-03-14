Bulgaria: Five-Fold Increase in the Number of People infected with COVID-19 in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 14, 2023, Tuesday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Five-Fold Increase in the Number of People infected with COVID-19 in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

167 new cases - 134 more than on Monday, were registered for the past 24 hours. This is according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the fight against the coronavirus.

One person died with confirmed coronavirus infection.

4037 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4%.

A total of 255 people with the virus have been hospitalized, of which 25 are in intensive care units. Newly admitted to hospitals are 41 of the infected.

122 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
