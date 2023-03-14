Bulgaria: Cold Weather and Precipitation of Rain and Snow in the Coming Days

The minimum temperatures today will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, and the maximum - from 15°C to 20°C, in Sofia - about 16°C, along the Black Sea - from 9°C to 12°C. It will remain mostly sunny, with scattered high clouds and a light southerly wind.

Sunny weather will also prevail in the mountains. There will be slight high clouds, which will thicken over western areas in the evening.

A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest. It will warm up and the maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

Already tonight, the cloudiness will increase and rain will begin, which will gradually cover the entire country and continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Significant quantities are expected in Eastern Bulgaria.

The wind will be oriented from the northwest, it will intensify, and with it it will quickly cool down and in some places the rain will mix and turn into snow. A new warm-up will begin on Friday, which will continue through the weekend.

/BNT