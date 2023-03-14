Three Bulgarians, including a Pregnant Woman and a Military Man, caught Transporting Migrants in Plovdiv

Three people, including a 7-month pregnant woman and a military man, were caught while transporting four illegal migrants, reported the National Television.

They were detected in yesterday in Plovdiv region.

The police were surprised that there was a pregnant woman among the participants in the crime. It was probably through her that the other two male traffickers hoped to mislead the authorities in the event of a police check.

The investigation will probably be taken over by the Military Prosecutor's Office, since among the traffickers there is also a military man.

Ten illegal migrants from Morocco were detained in Sofia

Ten illegal migrants from Morocco were detained in a house on "Emilian Stanev" Street in the capital, reported the National Radio. The police operation took place last night after a report of the presence of strangers in the house.

The police teams went inside and found the migrants, who, when questioned, said they were from Morocco.

At the moment, no Bulgarian citizens have been detained in connection with the investigation. It is being clarified whether the owner of the house knew about the migrants.

After interrogation, the detained foreigners will be taken to one of the refugee homes in our country.

