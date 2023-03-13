Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health provided nearly 30,000 Packages of Medicine for Diabetics

27,650 packs of Ozempic are provided for Bulgarian patients. This quantity of the medicinal product will be available in the country at the beginning of next week - on March 21. This was announced today by the Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev.

The quantity has been secured following the efforts of the Ministry of Health to make the medicinal products that patients need available on the Bulgarian pharmacy market.

/Nova