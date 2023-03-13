Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health provided nearly 30,000 Packages of Medicine for Diabetics

Society » HEALTH | March 13, 2023, Monday // 15:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health provided nearly 30,000 Packages of Medicine for Diabetics @Pixabay

27,650 packs of Ozempic are provided for Bulgarian patients. This quantity of the medicinal product will be available in the country at the beginning of next week - on March 21. This was announced today by the Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev.

The quantity has been secured following the efforts of the Ministry of Health to make the medicinal products that patients need available on the Bulgarian pharmacy market.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ozempic, health, Bulgarian, diabetics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria