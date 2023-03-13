12 Injured in Collision between Passenger and Freight Trains in Romania

Twelve people were injured after a collision between a passenger train traveling on the Arad-Bucharest route and a freight train carrying cars. In the impact, which occurred at 03.55 a.m. this morning between Roșiorii de Vede and Măldăeni in Teleorman County, three carriages of the freight train derailed, said Laurentiu Dumitru, director of the Romanian Railway Investigation Agency (AGIFER), which is investigating the causes of the incident.

"The passenger train passed the 'Stop' sign, overtook the freight train and hit it hard," explains Laurentiu Dumitru.

The freight train was carrying Ford cars to Kyustenja. All are insured, informed Ford-Romania spokeswoman Ana Maria Timis, quoted by Agepress.

????????Teleorman’da korkutan????tren kazası: 12 yaralı. Sabah saat 4 civarında 'Roşiori de Vede' bölgesinde meydana gelen kazada, bir yolcu treni ile yük treni çarpıştı. Olay sonrasında yük treni raydan çıkarken yaralılar hastaneye kaldırıldı. #Romanya #tren #kaza #demiryolu pic.twitter.com/7xrt7n6Pv5 — Romanya Haber (@romanya_haber) March 13, 2023

According to the latest information sent by the Department of Emergency Situations, four people have been taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have head and limb injuries, a 59-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman have limb injuries. The other eight victims were treated on the spot.

Two hundred people were taken by vans of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Teleorman to Roșiorii station, from where they boarded the train from Budapest to Bucharest.

Teleorman. Un tren cu peste 200 de pasageri, care circula între Arad – București, a frânat brusc pentru a evita o coliziune cu un marfar, în această dimineață. Trei persoane au fost duse la spital.https://t.co/zsvsWvLCaR pic.twitter.com/ew0GHqvjEH — Biziday (@BizidayApp) March 13, 2023

The movement of trains in the area of the accident is still difficult, delays are possible, warns the state railway carrier of Romania (CFR).

From there they also inform that at the moment the application for online purchase of train tickets as well as the carrier's website are not functioning due to technical problems. The temporary outage does not affect electronic ticketing at ticket offices at CFR stations.

/Nova