Holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast will be between 15 and 30% more expensive this year. This was stated on the National Television by representatives of the Burgas Tourist Chamber.

The industry expects a strong season. Most of the hotels in Sunny Beach are almost full for Easter. Serious growth was also registered in early bookings. Like this year, there is great interest from tourists from Romania, Greece and Turkey.

"Colleagues from the chamber say that it is between 15 and 30%, but of course everything depends on how prices and inflation are going, this is inevitable as a result of the way of life at the moment," said Hristina Slavova from the Burgas Regional Tourist Chamber.

According to her, more tourists are expected from Germany, Great Britain, Poland, Central Europe, more charter flights to the Southern Black Sea coast are planned, and there are more tourists from Israel.

"The Turks were generally not our tourists, but now we have inquiries from them. We have many inquiries and many reservations from the Greeks. In general, such a flow is starting that we did not expect until now," added Rumen Monchev, a hotel owner.

He explained that mostly Romanians and Bulgarians are expected for Easter.

"We have no difficulties. There is a slight increase in the prices of overnight stays," commented Rumen Monchev.

According to the tour operators, they are working on the Eastern European market, and the Belarus - Russia market will not welcome tourists.

There is a danger that the eastern part of "Sunny Beach", where most of the hotels are located on the first and second lines along the beach, will remain without street lighting for Easter due to a power cut. Hoteliers from the complex alerted about this.

The company that manages the resort told the National Television that the lighting is maintained and that the claims are unfounded and emphasized that the resort is ready to welcome tourists for Easter.

/BNT