Indefinite Protest of Grain Producers from 3 Bulgarian Cities

Business | March 13, 2023, Monday // 11:49
Bulgaria: Indefinite Protest of Grain Producers from 3 Bulgarian Cities @BNR

Grain producers from Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Pleven are gathering on the main road Ruse - Pleven near the village of Gorna Studena to protest against the duty-free import of grain from Ukraine and against the strategic plan in agriculture.

The protest is open-ended, Dimitar Dimitrov, chairman of the Agricultural Cooperative in the village of Alexandrovo and coordinator of the protest, told the National Radio:

"It has been deliberately done so that we can fail and we can lose the subsidies that are due to us from the EU. This is very similar to what is happening with the farmers - the market has collapsed, our colleagues' warehouses are full of grain and they cannot realize profit. There is no market at the moment, but the harvest is approaching. We must have the means to pay our counterparties".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, grain, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria