Indefinite Protest of Grain Producers from 3 Bulgarian Cities

Grain producers from Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Pleven are gathering on the main road Ruse - Pleven near the village of Gorna Studena to protest against the duty-free import of grain from Ukraine and against the strategic plan in agriculture.

The protest is open-ended, Dimitar Dimitrov, chairman of the Agricultural Cooperative in the village of Alexandrovo and coordinator of the protest, told the National Radio:

"It has been deliberately done so that we can fail and we can lose the subsidies that are due to us from the EU. This is very similar to what is happening with the farmers - the market has collapsed, our colleagues' warehouses are full of grain and they cannot realize profit. There is no market at the moment, but the harvest is approaching. We must have the means to pay our counterparties".

/BNR