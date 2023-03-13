Bulgarian Economists: The Big Increase in Food Prices is Over

In 2022, inflation was in energy raw materials, since the beginning of this year, this has changed and food price increases are now leading. Petar Ganev from the Institute for Market Economy commented on this in the morning block of the National Television.

Georgi Vuldjev, an economic expert at EKIP, was also a guest on the topic.

According to Ganev, the peak has passed and there will most likely be a calm period in prices.

"It is not bad for the institutions to act, but some threshold should not be crossed, it seems to me a bit too much what has been happening in the last month", commented Ganev.

According to Vuldzhev, the topic has recently become politicized. The last 2 months there has been a weakening of food inflation, it will slow down, but this does not mean that prices will start to fall. We hope that inflation will calm down to 2-3% per year within 1 year.

