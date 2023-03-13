Bulgaria: Two thirds of Hospital Nurses are of Retirement Age

Society » HEALTH | March 13, 2023, Monday // 09:56
About 63% of the nurses in Bulgaria who currently work in medical facilities are over 63 years old. "This means that they are of retirement age," said the chairwoman of the management board of the Bulgarian Association of Health Care Professionals (BAHPA) Milka Vasileva.

She specified that nurses, and especially midwives, are woefully inadequate. Because of this, they have to work in two or more places, or in one place, but performing the duties of two or three people.

According to her, this results in overload, fatigue and very complicated relationships between patients and doctors. "People feel unsatisfied with their profession, anxious and depressed," Milka Vasileva pointed out.

