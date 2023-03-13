COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 33 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 33, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

574 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.75 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 245 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 4 new patients admitted to hospitals.

11 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,716 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,750 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,439 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,231 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,297,697 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA