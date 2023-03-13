The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and slightly Warmer Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 13, 2023, Monday // 07:50
Bulgaria: The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and slightly Warmer Today @Pixabay

In many places in the valleys of Western Bulgaria, the morning temperatures will be negative today. During the day it will be mostly sunny.

The maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia - around 11°C. Minimum temperatures between minus 3 and 2, in Sofia - around minus 2.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. It will blow moderate north-easterly, on the high and open parts - to a strong northerly wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. The minimum temperatures will remain unchanged - between minus 3° and 2°, and the daytime temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 15° and 20°.

Cloudiness will increase on Wednesday and rain showers will begin from the west. Temperatures in most parts of the country will still be high, with maximums between 12°C and 17°C, but later in the day, with the wind shifting from the northwest, it will cool. It will also rain in the eastern regions by the evening.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy, in Western Bulgaria the precipitation will stop, and in Eastern Bulgaria it will continue throughout the day, with an increased probability that it will be significant in quantity.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, temperatures, wind, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria