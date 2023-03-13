The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and slightly Warmer Today

In many places in the valleys of Western Bulgaria, the morning temperatures will be negative today. During the day it will be mostly sunny.

The maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia - around 11°C. Minimum temperatures between minus 3 and 2, in Sofia - around minus 2.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. It will blow moderate north-easterly, on the high and open parts - to a strong northerly wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. The minimum temperatures will remain unchanged - between minus 3° and 2°, and the daytime temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 15° and 20°.

Cloudiness will increase on Wednesday and rain showers will begin from the west. Temperatures in most parts of the country will still be high, with maximums between 12°C and 17°C, but later in the day, with the wind shifting from the northwest, it will cool. It will also rain in the eastern regions by the evening.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy, in Western Bulgaria the precipitation will stop, and in Eastern Bulgaria it will continue throughout the day, with an increased probability that it will be significant in quantity.

/BNT