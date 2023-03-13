“Navalny” with the participation of Bulgarian Christo Grozev Won an Oscar

World | March 13, 2023, Monday // 07:43
Bulgaria: “Navalny” with the participation of Bulgarian Christo Grozev Won an Oscar Christo Grozev

A powerful message from the Oscars ceremony. The film "Navalny" created with the participation of Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev won the Oscar in the category of documentary cinema.

"We owe a lot to Christo Grozev, Christo, you risked so much and did so much for this film. We also thank Alexei Navalny and his family," said director Daniel Rohr.

Navalny's wife Yulia thanked the Academy and said her husband was in prison because of his fight for democracy in Russia with the "hateful Putin regime".

The big winner was "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which won in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories. Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar for her performance in the film.

Michelle Yeoh became the first woman of Asian descent and the second woman of color after Halle Berry to win an Oscar for her lead role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for "The Whale".

