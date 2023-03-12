Bulgaria: Four People Died in a Car Crash on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv Road

Society » INCIDENTS | March 12, 2023, Sunday // 18:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Four People Died in a Car Crash on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv Road @Pixabay

Four people died in a serious accident on the Plovdiv - Pazardzhik road, the Ministry of the Interior told the National Television.

According to initial information, two cars collided head-on.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv road, in the section between the villages of Malo Konare and Govedare.

The road is closed to traffic. Traffic is diverted along road III-8004 through Ognyanovo and municipal road through Hadjievo and Govedare.

/BNT

