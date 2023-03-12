Bulgaria: Four People Died in a Car Crash on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv Road
Four people died in a serious accident on the Plovdiv - Pazardzhik road, the Ministry of the Interior told the National Television.
According to initial information, two cars collided head-on.
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv road, in the section between the villages of Malo Konare and Govedare.
The road is closed to traffic. Traffic is diverted along road III-8004 through Ognyanovo and municipal road through Hadjievo and Govedare.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » There is a Bulgarian Citizen among those who Died in the Train Accident in Greece
- » Three Earthquakes in 30 minutes in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: A Small Plane Crashed near Lesnovo Airport, the Pilot has Died
- » Bulgaria: Subhumans Cut the Ears of a Stray Dog in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A Nurse was Stabbed in Sofia by a 70-year-old Man - She is in Stable Condition
- » A Policeman and a Тeacher Saved 9 Lives after a Fire in a Bulgarian Village