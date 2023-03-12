Sofia: The Card for One-Line in the Public Transport will be Returned from March 15

"From March 1, ticket punchers are a thing of the past in Sofia, as is the paper ticket," Dimitar Dilchev, director of the Center for Urban Mobility, told BNT.

According to him, as of March 15, the one-line card will be returned to the form it was before January 1.

"For these 6 months, since the new tariff policy has been in operation, as many annual cards have been sold as in the previous two calendar years. The annual card has become a preferred travel document in Sofia", added Dimitar Dilchev.

He added that anyone who travels regularly and does the math understands that the annual card is the most beneficial, with the option of payment in parts.

"About 3% of trips in the capital are made with a one-line card, and that is why it will return from March 15. There are days when over 60,000 trips are made with a contactless card. The preferred ticket is 30 plus," commented Dimitar Dilchev.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES