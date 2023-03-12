Old Yugoslav Tactic: Bulgarians were Detained during Vucic's visit to Bosilegrad

During the visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Bosilegrad and its surroundings, the leaders of the local Bulgarians and members of the Cultural Information Center were detained and taken by the police. This was the first visit of a Serbian head of state in 97 years, Nova TV reported.

During his speech in Bosilegrad, Vucic literally said the following: "I am glad that there is no difference between Serbs and Bulgarians in the way they live and that you feel the way the state treats you". He thanked and praised the mayor of the city, Vladimir Zahariev, who became the main tool of the police repression against the Bulgarians in the region. "He will be in power as long as he lives," Vucic also said.

"I and a woman named Daniela were arrested - she is a scientist, a professor. I was detained around 10 a.m. because I had several posters that I wanted to show to Vucic," Dimitar Trepersky told BGNES.

He also said that he was detained in the detention center, where he waited for 30-40 minutes without anyone telling him anything. After a few hours, he was released after Vucic's visit ended.

"20-30 days ago, I was told by the police not to carry placards that say, for example, 'The western outskirts have nothing to do with Serbia.' With this, I violated the territorial integrity of Serbia, etc. This was the previous conversation, 20-30 days ago. But now it started 'why did I put flags around the Levski monument on March 3?', well because it's March 3, because it's Bulgaria's biggest holiday and that's why I put it up. Regardless of where we live, we must defend our Bulgarian cause and not be ashamed of this Bulgarian holiday, right?", said Dimitar Trepersky.

