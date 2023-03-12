COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 34 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 34, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

684 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.97 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 249 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 26 are in intensive care units.

1 person was cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,705 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,728 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 has been administered, and a total of 4,609,439 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,231 people in our country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,297,664 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

