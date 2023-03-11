There is a Bulgarian Citizen among those who Died in the Train Accident in Greece

Among those who died in the train accident in Greece, there is also a Bulgarian, Mediapool reported. 22-year-old Denis Rutsi was in the fifth carriage of the passenger train that collided head-on with a freight train on February 28. 57 people died in the accident, and two Bulgarians were among the injured.

The carriage in which the Bulgarian had a seat was not damaged, but immediately before the accident, he went to the restaurant carriage. On March 9, the young man, who has Bulgarian and Greek citizenship, was buried in Athens.

Greece's transport minister has announced that passenger rail transport in Greece will not start until the end of March until "absolute" safety is ensured after the deadly train crash.

