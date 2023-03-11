There is a Bulgarian Citizen among those who Died in the Train Accident in Greece

Society » INCIDENTS | March 11, 2023, Saturday // 13:30
Bulgaria: There is a Bulgarian Citizen among those who Died in the Train Accident in Greece @ekathimerini.com

Among those who died in the train accident in Greece, there is also a Bulgarian, Mediapool reported. 22-year-old Denis Rutsi was in the fifth carriage of the passenger train that collided head-on with a freight train on February 28. 57 people died in the accident, and two Bulgarians were among the injured.

The carriage in which the Bulgarian had a seat was not damaged, but immediately before the accident, he went to the restaurant carriage. On March 9, the young man, who has Bulgarian and Greek citizenship, was buried in Athens.

Greece's transport minister has announced that passenger rail transport in Greece will not start until the end of March until "absolute" safety is ensured after the deadly train crash.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, Bulgarian, greece
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria