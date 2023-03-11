There is a Bulgarian Citizen among those who Died in the Train Accident in Greece
Among those who died in the train accident in Greece, there is also a Bulgarian, Mediapool reported. 22-year-old Denis Rutsi was in the fifth carriage of the passenger train that collided head-on with a freight train on February 28. 57 people died in the accident, and two Bulgarians were among the injured.
The carriage in which the Bulgarian had a seat was not damaged, but immediately before the accident, he went to the restaurant carriage. On March 9, the young man, who has Bulgarian and Greek citizenship, was buried in Athens.
Greece's transport minister has announced that passenger rail transport in Greece will not start until the end of March until "absolute" safety is ensured after the deadly train crash.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Three Earthquakes in 30 minutes in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: A Small Plane Crashed near Lesnovo Airport, the Pilot has Died
- » Bulgaria: Subhumans Cut the Ears of a Stray Dog in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A Nurse was Stabbed in Sofia by a 70-year-old Man - She is in Stable Condition
- » A Policeman and a Тeacher Saved 9 Lives after a Fire in a Bulgarian Village
- » Today marks 46 years since the Deadliest Earthquake in Bulgarian History