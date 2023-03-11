Bulgaria’s President Canceled his participation in a forum in Baku due to a Positive Covid Test

Politics | March 11, 2023, Saturday // 13:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President Canceled his participation in a forum in Baku due to a Positive Covid Test @Wikimedia Commons

President Rumen Radev canceled his participation in the tenth global forum in Baku. The head of state, who is in Azerbaijan, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was subsequently given two more tests, which were negative.

The president does not show symptoms of the disease, but nevertheless decided to cancel his participation in the forum, announced the press service of the head of state.

Earlier, Rumen Radev had a video conference call with his Azerbaijani colleague Ilham Aliyev. He stated that in May of this year, the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR will open an office in Bulgaria.

This is a sign of the serious intentions to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, Radev also pointed out.

/BNR

