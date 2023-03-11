Working as a Bulgarian Student in Europe: What You Need to Know About Work Permits
As more and more students choose to study abroad, many are also interested in working while pursuing their education. Nevertheless, international students often have a lot of questions about the process, including whether it's possible, how to do it if a work permit is needed, the number of hours allowed, and how much can I make.
These questions are not trivial, as they show that the topic is important to students.
To help answer these questions,Erudera.com conducted a study and provided answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.
Some countries may also require that the student has already secured a job offer before applying for a work permit.
24,794 students from Bulgaria studied abroad in the last academic year (according to UNESCO)Let's find out how the regulations in some of the top European study destinations stand:
- Germany is also a popular destination for international students, ranked #2 in Europe for accessing higher quality teaching and #3 in Europe for achieving career goals. As of 2021/22, 416,437 international students have studied in Germany.
International students are allowed to work in Germany, with the option to work full-time for up to 120 days or part-time for 240 half-days without requiring a work permit. Additionally, the minimum wage in Germany is €12 per hour.
- Switzerland is a highly-ranked destination for international students seeking personal and career development. It is ranked #5 in the world and #3 in Europe for personal development, as well as #1 in Europe for achieving career goals. In the 2022 academic year, 74,440 international students studied in Switzerland.
- The United Kingdom is a popular destination for international students, ranked #6 in the world, #1 in the world for accessing higher-quality teaching, and #3 in the world for experiencing a new culture or lifestyle. As of 2022, 679,970 international students have studied in the UK.
- France is a popular destination for international students seeking higher-quality teaching and a new cultural experience, ranked #8 in the world and #1 in Europe for these factors. Over 400,000 international students studied in France by 202
-
Italy is ranked #15 in the world as a study destination. It is also ranked #5 in Europe for having an adventure and #7 in Europe for accessing higher-quality teaching. Over 700,000 international students studied in Italy by 2022.
International students in Italy are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week. However, they need to obtain a work permit. The minimum wage in Italy is 7 Eur per hour.
About Bulgaria:
Bulgaria ranks #57 in the world for Education, #60 for Study Abroad, and #47 for starting a career. International students studying in Bulgaria are permitted to work up to 20 hours per week during their studies and holidays. After graduation, students must apply for a work permit to continue working in the country.
During the 2017-2018 academic year, students from nearly 115 countries - both EU Member States and third countries - studied at universities and higher education institutions in Bulgaria. International students accounted for approximately 6% of the total student population, which was around 14,000 out of 221,000 students. Greece, the UK, Turkey, Germany, and Ukraine were the top five countries of origin for international students in Bulgaria.
As a study destination, Bulgaria has been steadily growing in popularity. The minimum wage in Bulgaria is currently 2.41 Euros (BGN 4.72) per hour.
/Erudera
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A Draft Regulation provides for Military training for 10th and 11th Grade Students
- » 15.2% are the Teachers under 35 in Bulgaria, 54 is the Average Age
- » Bulgaria: The Affordable Option for Quality Education in Europe
- » The Bulgarian Parliament decided: Free Textbooks for Students from Grades 1 to 12
- » How The Digital Revolution and Internet Are Helping Developing Nations Unlock Their Potential
- » 58.5% of Medical Students in Bulgaria are Foreigners