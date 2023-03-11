Working as a Bulgarian Student in Europe: What You Need to Know About Work Permits

As more and more students choose to study abroad, many are also interested in working while pursuing their education. Nevertheless, international students often have a lot of questions about the process, including whether it's possible, how to do it if a work permit is needed, the number of hours allowed, and how much can I make.

These questions are not trivial, as they show that the topic is important to students.

To help answer these questions,Erudera.com conducted a study and provided answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.

Some countries may also require that the student has already secured a job offer before applying for a work permit.