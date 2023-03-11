COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 107 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 107, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,502 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.28 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 250 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 27 new hospital admissions.

423 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,704 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,697 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 134 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,439 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,229 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,297,630 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal