Bulgarian Livestock Breeders have Warned that the Sector is on the Verge of Bankruptcy

Livestock breeding in Bulgaria is on the verge of bankruptcy, warned representatives of organizations in the sector.

At a general meeting, they requested a meeting with the president, the acting prime minister and the finance minister, but such a meeting has not yet been set.

Livestock breeders are also ready for effective protests.

The purchase of raw milk has been stopped. At the same time, milk processing enterprises are working and are already jammed with goods, said the chairman of "United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders" Boyko Sinapov.

"All of us, both consumers and we, as farmers and producers, have understood what the problem is. Only the state could not, and the control authorities cannot understand where the problem is. The problem is in these big chains that put a monopoly and twist the arms of the state.

But we are at an impasse. Our produce is bought at terribly low prices, not only raw milk and meats…”

"Neither the vegetable producers nor we are to blame for the high prices in the store network," stated categorically Boyko Sinapov.

"We are screwed because, foreign scrap products that enter Bulgaria, are imported and sold. Why? Because we are a broken yard. We are poisoning our own nation. Low-quality products are brought in and sold with Bulgarian labels. Someone has to admit it. The very society needs to wake up because this needs to stop."

/BNR