Vucic: Serbia will Not Recognize Kosovo's Independence

"The Serbian leadership will not sign a capitulation, will not support the membership of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in the United Nations, and will not recognize its independence." This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on "Happy TV".

"People should know that it would not occur to me to sign the capitulation of Serbia. No one should tell me what the plan is, I know it better than they do, no one in this country knows better than I do, I was involved in 300 negotiations, more than all the others put together, I know every detail," Vucic pointed out. "There will be no capitulation and handing over (of positions), I showed them unequivocally... Serbia will not agree and will not be silent on the issue of the entry of the so-called Kosovo into the UN, it does not recognize it in any way," emphasized the Serbian leader.

He noted that the Western proposal for the settlement of Kosovo was written not by the Serbian authorities, but by influential politicians in Germany and France, and the US fully supports it.

Vucic said all this after the announcement from Brussels yesterday, which confirmed that on March 18 he will meet with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid to continue the dialogue with the mediation of the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell. "The EU Special Representative for Dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, will previously have separate meetings with Vucic and Kurti, followed by a tripartite meeting that will focus on finalizing the implementation annex to the European agreement on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia", service spokesman Peter Stano said in the announcement.

Miroslav Lajcak himself expressed hope yesterday for a recent agreement and then for the parties to sign a document for the settlement of Kosovo. On Thursday, he first held a closed-door meeting in Pristina with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, then with Prime Minister Albin Kurti. A future document was discussed - a plan for the implementation of the European-American proposal for the settlement of Kosovo. Lajcak is expected in Belgrade on March 13-14.

Kurti, in turn, said earlier that he plans to discuss with Vucic on March 18 in North Macedonia the implementation program of the European-American settlement plan for Kosovo and Metohija. The latest round of negotiations between Vucic and Kurti took place on February 27 in Brussels with the participation of Josep Borrell and Lajcak.

Last month, the Serbian parliament approved the government's annual report on the negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija and the situation in the region. Then Vucic announced to the Assembly 10 points of the program of the country's leadership against external pressure. Among them are the preservation of peace and stability, the request to establish a Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo and Metohija, guaranteeing the security of Kosovo Serbs, attracting foreign investments to Serbia, etc.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES